‘Deadpool’ sequel officially in the works

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is officially on board to suit up again for a “Deadpool” sequel.

Two months after the Marvel superhero movie hit cinemas, bosses at 20th Century Fox confirmed they are already working on a follow-up for the blockbuster hit during an appearance at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon, said the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Reynolds returning as the titular homicidal mercenary, aka Wade Wilson, director Tim Miller will be back, as well as original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who will pen the new script.

It is currently unclear whether Reynolds’ co-stars Morena Baccarin, T J Miller and Karan Soni will reprise their roles for the second instalment.

“Deadpool” proved to be a killer hit upon its release, grossing USD 760 million worldwide to date, making it the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

The news of the sequel confirmation will be warmly welcomed by fans of the popular comic book character, after waiting for years for the standalone “Deadpool” movie to emerge.

