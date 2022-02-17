scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2? Ryan Reynolds says no but fans think he’s pulling ‘the Andrew Garfield trick’

Fans are speculating whether Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will appear in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 5:09:07 pm
DeadpoolFans think Deadpool is a part of Doctor Strange 2. (Photo: 21st Century Fox)

The trailer of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave the fans a massive hint about Professor X being a part of the movie and ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been speculating that this film will officially welcome Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool into the MCU. Ryan, in a recent chat with Variety, said, “I’m really not in the movie”. Fans, however, think that the actor is just keeping the surprise under wraps.

Many online are comparing this to the time when Andrew Garfield kept denying his involvement in Spider-man: No Way Home. Andrew, as we all know now, was a part of the Tom Holland film, alongside Tobey Maguire.

“I’m promising, I’m not in the movie,” added Ryan, when questioned further about his involvement with the upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch film.

A fan on Twitter wrote, “Ryan Reynolds said his not in doctor strange 2, so that means he is.” Another fan wrote, “Ryan Reynolds is pulling the Andrew Garfield trick! It’s obvious he will be in Doctor Strange 2.” “Ryan Reynolds may not be in Doctor Strange 2, *but he didn’t say Deadpool wouldn’t appear*,” wrote another fan.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and her story begins after the Marvel series WandaVision.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 6.

