Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Deadpool cinematographer George Richmond injured in paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh
Deadpool cinematographer George Richmond was injured in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh. He is recuperating after undergoing surgery.
George Richmond, the director of photography known for films such as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Free Guy, Deadpool and Wolverine, was injured in paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, officials said on Friday. He had to undergo a surgery and is now recovering.
Richmond sustained serious injuries on his neck in the June 8 accident and was rescued in a joint operation by the local authorities and the Indian Air Force. He underwent a surgery at a Chandigarh hospital on Thursday.
“He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering,” Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.
Part of a group of five that was on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district’s Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region, he reportedly crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain. He was found during a search and rescue operation and later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu. On June 9, he was referred to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh where the surgery was done.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05