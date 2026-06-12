Deadpool cinematographer George Richmond injured in paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh

George Richmond, the director of photography known for films such as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Free Guy, Deadpool and Wolverine, was injured in paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, officials said on Friday. He had to undergo a surgery and is now recovering.

Richmond sustained serious injuries on his neck in the June 8 accident and was rescued in a joint operation by the local authorities and the Indian Air Force. He underwent a surgery at a Chandigarh hospital on Thursday.

“He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering,” Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.