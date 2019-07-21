Deadpool 3 will totally happen, says creators

Toggle Menu
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has promised the third installment of the popular comic book series will definitely happen.

Liefeld, who co-created the Merc With a Mouth with Fabian Nicieza, held a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter on Thursday.

A worried fan asked him if a third movie, fronted by Ryan Reynolds, in the franchise was in the works post Disney-Fox merger.

“Since we’re desperate and you’re our last hope for answers… do you have any news on a third Deadpool film from Marvel Studios?” the fan asked.

Liefeld assured the follower, simply saying, “It will totally happen! Soon!”

A third film has not yet been confirmed by the studio.

The second part, Deadpool 2, released in 2018.

