Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy to direct Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel movie

Ryan Reynolds’ third Deadpool movie, this time likely under the MCU umbrella, has landed its director. As per the Hollywood Reporter, Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy, known for the Night at the Museum series and sci-movies starring Reynolds himself, Free Guy and The Adam Project, has come on board.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the screenplays for the first two movies (Reynolds also contributed on Deadpool 2), are also returning for the third film.

The movie will bring back Reynolds as wisecracking, katana-wielding Wade Wilson who was disfigured after a guy promised him an experimental treatment for his cancer. The treatment also gave him near-invulnerability, superhuman strength and healing abilities.

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

Deadpool 3 will be the first movie in the franchise after Disney acquired most of the Fox properties, including Marvel IP like Fantastic Four and X-Men.

We know that like the first two movies, Deadpool 3 will also be R-Rated. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had said last year that besides Deadpool 3, he does not see any need for the rating in MCU.

Deadpool movies are considered to be mould-breakers for the superhero genre. Unlike most other comic-book films, they feature lots of swearing, sex, and violence due to the nature of the character.

Both movies have been huge box office hits and have also been loved by the critics.