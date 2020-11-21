scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Deadpool 3 moves ahead with Molyneux sisters attached to write

Ryan Reynolds has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the script of Deadpool 3.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 21, 2020 12:54:31 pm
ryan reynolds, Deadpool 3, ryan reynolds Deadpool 3Deadpool 3 is the first of the trilogy to be handled by Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige, officially bringing the character into MCU. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds set to return as the Merc With a Mouth.

Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool moved into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019.

Deadpool 3 is the first of the trilogy to be handled by Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige, officially bringing the character into MCU.

Reynolds, who is also on board as a producer on the franchise, had confirmed late last year that a third Deadpool movie was in the works at Marvel Studios.

According to Deadline, the Canadian star has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the film’s script.

The writer duo is best known for their Emmy Award-winning work on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers.

They also serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers on the studios’ animated comedy The Great North.

