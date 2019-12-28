Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Deadpool 3 in the works at Marvel, says Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds announced the news about Deadpool 3 during an appearance on a holiday edition of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: December 28, 2019 3:12:55 pm
deadpool 3 Deadpool 3 is in development.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the third installment in his Deadpool franchise is in the development at Marvel Studios.

The 43-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on a holiday edition of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy,” Reynolds said.

The foul-mouthed superhero was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox’s merger with the industry giant, Deadpool has become a Marvel Studios property.

According to Variety, Fox film’s former president of production, Emma Watts, who was part of the first two films, will no more oversee the franchise.

