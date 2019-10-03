Safety errors contributed to death of Deadpool 2 stuntwoman: Report

A Canadian safety regulator, investigating the death of a stuntwoman on the sets of Deadpool 2, has found lapses on the part of the studio, 20th Century Fox.

WorkSafeBC, the statutory agency in British Columbia, has completed its probe into the incident and held the studio responsible for a number of violations of safety regulations.

Stunt performer Joi “SJ” Harris, who was doubling for actor Zazie Beetz, was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vancouver sets of the Ryan Reynolds-fronted movie in August 2017.

Harris was killed when she was ejected from the motorcycle she was operating and crashed into the window of a building.

In its report, WorkSafeBC, also known as The Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia, said the studio failed to conduct a “risk assessment addressing safety controls, speed of the motorcycle, and equipment limitations”.

“The employer failed to complete important health and safety documentation, including a stunt safety inspection checklist and a production activity notification checklist, as required by its own health and safety program,” it said.

According to Deadline, the organisation also said the studio failed to ensure that the stunt performer was provided with a new worker orientation.

It found inadequacy in the workplace set-up and planning.

“TCF failed to ensure that the workplace was designed with safety controls in place so that the stunt performer or the motorcycle could not proceed beyond the perimeter of the film set.

“Barriers were absent that should have prevented the stunt performer and motorcycle from leaving the set perimeter.”

The report also said Harris was not wearing the safety gear “as required by the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation and the motorcycle manufacturer”.

It further said the company failed to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer and provide adequate supervision with respect to the work activity.

WorkSafeBC said the findings of the investigation could result in an “administrative penalty”.

Twentieth Century Fox had reached an out-of-court settlement with Harris’ family in this April.