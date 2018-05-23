Deadpool 2 actor Ryan Reynolds gave a hilarious reply when WB asked for the Green Lantern ring back

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds appeared in the Green Lantern movie in 2011. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds appeared in the Green Lantern movie in 2011.

The wise-cracking superhero Deadpool is known all over for his sly digs at other superheroes and production houses. But actor Ryan Reynolds has also never shied away from having a laugh at himself every now and then. Even the latest Deadpool film is full of self-aware jibes that Ryan sportingly cracks on himself.

One such scene that had caught everybody’s attention was the one in which Deadpool rebukes Ryan for signing Green Lantern for DC. After Ryan’s constant jokes about the critical and commercial dud, Warner Bros, the studio behind Green Lantern, decided to give it back to the actor in a tweet which said, “Sorry @VancityReynolds, we’re going to need the ring back.”

But Ryan is no less. In his classic tongue-in-cheek manner, he gave WB a hilarious reply, “Well, if we’d used a NuvaRing™ in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess.” Yes, NuvaRing is a female contraceptive brand and with his tweet Ryan is suggesting that the film should never have been made in the first place. Now, that’s not the kind of ring that WB was planning to talk about, right?

Well, if we’d used a NuvaRing™️ in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess. #deadpool2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 19, 2018

In the comics, an alien ring is responsible for giving Green Lantern all his powers. While in the first Deadpool film, Ryan had joked about Lantern’s costume, he took things a little too far in the second one. He actually went back in time to murder Ryan Reynolds before he could sign Green Lantern. “You’re welcome, Canada,” said Deadpool to the camera walking away from Ryan’s dead body.

In his previous interview to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan has even revealed his own personal take on the film. “Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern. I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like. The Green Lantern (joke in Deadpool) to me is just sort of, I don’t know, kind of fun. It’s me just taking the piss out of me, but it’s more (Deadpool) though,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 has already made more than $300 million worldwide, including a solid Rs 33 crore bow in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd