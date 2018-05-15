Deadpool 2: New clip of the Ryan Reynolds starrer takes dig at Batman v Superman

Nobody is safe from Deadpool’s jokes. Nobody is safe from Deadpool’s jokes.

Deadpool 2 is coming! It was only in 2016 that moviegoers came to know of this comic-book fourth-wall-breaking, foul-mouthed mutant phenomenon and due to its huge success at a ridiculously low budget (for superhero movies), the excitement for the sequel is considerable. Critics have seen this Ryan Reynolds film and most of them love it. Meanwhile, there is a new clip fans can enjoy.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that nobody is safe from Deadpool’s jokes, not Marvel, not DC and not even himself. The latest target of this Merc with a Mouth is Warner Bros and DC film Batman v Superman. The 2016 superhero film was commercially successful but divided critics. One of the scenes in the film that was widely ridiculed was the infamous Martha moment. Batman was about to impale Superman with a Kryptonite spear when he realises that he and Superman’s mothers share the same name: Martha. And Batman puts down the weapon.

Arguments go extreme ways with some saying it was an absurd scene and some saying it was actually more than two heroes simply having mothers with same name. To come together and form the Justice League, they needed a commonality instead of the God and Man binary drawn by Lex Luthor.

In the clip, Deadpool tells his fiancee Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) that he was fighting “a caped bada** when I discovered his mother’s name is Martha too.” This short clip, that aired on Good Morning America, is short but indicates the fun-filled ride this film promises to be.

Deadpool 2 hits theatres on May 18.

