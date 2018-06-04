Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison joins the cast of Godzilla vs Kong

Julian Dennison played the role of Russel/Firefist in Deadpool 2. Julian Dennison played the role of Russel/Firefist in Deadpool 2.

Julian Dennison, the actor who played the role of powerful child mutant Firefist in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2, has joined the cast of monster film Godzilla vs. Kong. Dennison’s performance was praised by both critics and the audience. Dennison is also known for Taika Watiti’s indie comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople, in which he starred with Sam Neill.

In Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin’s Cable comes from the future to kill Julian’s Russell since he knows the kid will be a threat when he grows up. Reynolds’ Deadpool, when he realises that the kid is abused and that his anger issues are more than justified, tasks himself and his new team of mutants (called X-Force) to protect him. Most of the David Leitch directorial revolves around this conflict of saving the kid.

Godzilla vs. Kong is part of the MonsterVerse, another of the cinematic universes that have been cropping up in the last decade. Legendary and Warner Bros first released Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla in 2014, a reboot of the Godzilla franchise. It was followed up with Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island. Both the films were commercial and critical successes. Both films together have earned more than 1 billion dollars worldwide.

Both Godzilla and Kong are ancient alpha predators and Godzilla vs. Kong will see them squaring off against each other. Adam Wingard, known for his horror movies, is set to direct the film. Ziyi Zhang, Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler have already been cast in supporting roles.

Before Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to be released on May 31, 2019. Godzilla vs. Kong will release on May 22, 2020.

