Deadpool 2: Here’s how two of the biggest Hollywood stars ended up doing a cameo in this Ryan Reynolds film

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 hit the big screen on May 18, and the audience has been going gaga over the antihero sequel. Just a few days old, the movie is giving a tough competition to Marvel’s latest offering, Avengers: Infinity War at the box office. The people who have seen the movie may or may not have noticed some special appearances by industry’s biggest stars. Fasten your seatbelts ladies and gents as spoilers lie ahead.

Yes, we are talking about Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. But it’s likely that you might have missed them on the screen as Matt’s character appears in full prosthetics, while Brad’s character graces the screen very briefly. Brad plays an invisible character called Vanisher.

In an interview with the Collider, director David Leitch recently revealed how the actors got on board with the project.

“I was ecstatic [about the Pitt cameo], I couldn’t believe it. We had early talks with him about Cable, you remember the artwork was leaked and we had to pull it back from the internet. It was serious talks and I think he was really interested, he loves the universe and he loves Deadpool. But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out, and he kind of left the door open when we left that meeting, like, ‘If you guys ever need anything give me a call, I’d love to be involved,’ and Ryan just said, ‘Oh I have an idea.’ So we started to think about what it could be and The Vanisher thing was perfect,” David told the Collider.

Brad was, according to Ryan, paid through a cup of coffee for his cameo in the movie.

“I can confirm that that is Brad Pitt. I still don’t even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter and explained what it was we were doing and the sort of premise behind it was, ‘What’s the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world?’, and it was through a character that is largely invisible and worthless throughout the movie. Then just having him show up for eight frames of footage, I guess Brad found that funny, we all found that funny.”

While Brad was in running for the supervillain part, Matt’s role came to be finalised thanks to the great relationship the actor shares with Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. According to the report, Matt was asked whether he would like to do a cameo in the film while he was having dinner with friend Ryan.

“The Matt one came from Ryan just having dinner with Matt and he was telling him about the gag and was like, ‘Would you want to do it?’ It was that simple. I don’t even know if Matt knew I was directing the movie at the time.”

