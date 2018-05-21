Deadpool 2: Did you notice these cameos?

Deadpool 2 is a lot of fun. Deadpool 2 is a lot of fun.

Spoiler warning: If you have not seen this film, it is advised that you do not read this article. Perhaps it is better you watch it and then come back.

As it turned out, Deadpool 2 was simply a grander, funnier and filthier version of the first film. And that is a good thing. There were more meta-references, Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth was even more of a blabbermouth, there was even a rag-tag superhero team (apparently, you cannot make a superhero movie these days without some sort of team-up), and violence went up a notch. All in all, it was a solid sequel even if it did not do much to differentiate from the original. But the way Wade Wilson breaks the fourth wall to peer in our world remains appealing and quite unique.

Oh, and there were a couple of cameos that you probably missed, especially when the pace of the film was so quick. Here are all of them.

Brad Pitt as Vanisher: Brad Pitt did a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the film as Vanisher. As TJ Miller’s Weasel and Deadpool are recruiting people to rescue Russel (the mutant kid), we see… er, feel that Vanisher is also on the team. We do not really see who the actor is until he is electrocuted when his parachute takes him to a high-tension power line. The cameo maybe lasts for 2 seconds, and yes, Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that it really is Brad Pitt.

While speaking to Collider, Reynolds said, “Well, I can confirm that it is Brad Pitt. I still don’t even know how we got him for the movie. I just wrote him a letter, and explained what it was we were doing. And the sort of premise behind it was how do we, what’s the most wasteful way to use the biggest movie star in the world? And it was through a character that is largely invisible and worthless throughout the movie. And then just having him show up for eight frames of footage. And I guess Brad found that funny, we all found that funny. And he said, yes. And the next thing you know he came and shot for about seven minutes. It took him longer to drink the coffee that he requested as payment.”

The second cameo is harder, much harder to believe.

Matt Damon as one of the first Cable’s victims: When Cable transports himself in the past, he materialises near two rednecks talking while. Apparently one of them is Matt Damon. No, I did not notice that, but Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the two writers of the film apart from Reynolds himself, have confirmed this. While speaking to Vulture, they said, “You’ll have to put ‘spoiler alert’ on this. but that was Matt Damon as the redneck in the Cable introduction scene.”

Alan Tudyk also as one of the first Cable’s victims: Alan Tudyk, the actor known for the TV series Firefly, voicing characters in Disney animated movies, and the comedy film Tucker and Dale vs Evil was the one Matt Damon’s character was talking to.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd