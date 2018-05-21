Deadpool 2 becomes the sixth-highest weekend opener of 2018 in India

The Ryan Reynolds starrer has had a record opening at the Indian box office The Ryan Reynolds starrer has had a record opening at the Indian box office

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 has been doing great business at the box office. The antihero flick has become the sixth highest weekend grosser of 2018 in India, toppling Raazi. The Marvel film has made over Rs 33 crore at Indian box office within only three days of its release. The film has already become the highest A rated film in the country.

Deadpool 2 has tumbled Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s recently released flick, Raazi as the sixth highest weekend grosser this year. The record for the highest weekend grosser in India is currently held by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore). Avengers: Infinity War comes a close second with an impressive collection of Rs 94.30 crore. Following their leads are Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (Rs 73.10 crore). Ajay Devgn’s Raid (Rs 41.01 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s movie PadMan (Rs 40.05 crore). Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Raazi has done fairly well for itself with a collection of Rs 32.94 crore.

#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

But what is even more mind-boggling is that Deadpool 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of its prequel, Deadpool here. The first film of the franchise had minted Rs 29 crore in India. Of course, the fact that Deadpool was such a great success across the globe helped its sequel’s case greatly.

If reports are to be believed, the recently released Deadpool 2 is all set to create a new benchmark in terms of collection. The movie is likely to mint around Rs 75 crore in India.

Deadpool 2 is set to topple Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering, Avengers: Infinity War too at the US box office, as per reports.

Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave a positive review to the film as she wrote in her piece, “It is all too confusing in the beginning, and much too smart at times — again — for its own good. But as Reynolds gets other people to match his wits against, Deadpool 2 starts hitting the spots it wants too, much more effortlessly than its prequel.”

