Deadpool 2 box office collection day 2: Ryan Reynolds starrer earns Rs 21.90 crore

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 exceeded expectations on the first day of its India release when it earned Rs 11.25 crore. Avengers: Infinity War’s unprecedented performance seemed to indicate that the differences between the audiences of Hollywood and Bollywood films are blurring pretty rapidly. Now big Hollywood films like Infinity War can take on films starring Salman Khan and beat them at their own game.

Deadpool 2 continues the tale of the obnoxious anti-hero as he faces a new threat of the time-travelling soldier Cable, played by Josh Brolin. He makes a team of mutants called the X-Force to save a kid (also mutant) from Cable. The film has received positive reviews and holds an 84% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds’ undeniable charm.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He said “#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]… Eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

This Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin starrer had released on 2000 screens. Deadpool 2’s appeal also lay in the fact that it was Ranveer Singh who was voicing the character in the Hindi dubbed version. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given a positive review of the film, writing, “So Deadpool does die and big, in many, many scenes, and he does live and big, in many, many others. Reynolds shows he can be as charming doing both. And Deadpool 2 that dying and living are just stepping stones on way to that franchise heaven. Stumble away.”

If anything, Deadpool 2’s fortunes are going to improve over the weekend with its real test being the weekdays when the fans return to their school, colleges or offices.

