DC’s Supergirl movie in the works

A movie on DC’s superhero Supergirl is in development. Screenwriter Oren Uziel, known for The Cloverfield Paradox and 22 Jump Street, is scripting the project, Deadline reported. Supergirl is the cousin of Superman and has been in publication since the Silver Age in comics in the late 1950s.

It is not yet clear whether the movie will fall under the DC film universe umbrella. Supergirl or Kara Zor-El is the Man of Steel’s older cousin who arrived on earth later than him from her own planet, Krypton, after having spent some time in suspended animation. She is one of the last surviving Kryptonians. There is a CW TV series on the character, but Melissa Benoist, the actress who plays Supergirl in the series, is unlikely to be hired for the film since unlike Marvel, DC’s TV shows and movies are not related.

Supergirl will be another DC movie on female superheroes or comic book characters. After the success of Wonder Woman, there appear to be several such movies in development, including Batgirl, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn movie, a Gotham Sirens movie and even a Birds of Prey movie.

