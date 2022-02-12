DC reveals new footage from The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2, Watch

Warner Bros has revealed a preview of its 2022 slate of DC movies. Although it is only a minute in length, it features new footage from The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2.

After playing catchup with the rival Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the debacle of 2017’s Justice League, DC Films projects have picked up steam and most movies to come out of their stables have been successes with critics and audiences.

And the future looks bright. Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Robert Pattinson-led movie, is a take on the iconic superhero with a prime focus on his detective capabilities. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Riddler, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone in the movie. The Batman was initially scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021 but has seen multiple filming and release delays. It will now come out on March 4.

Black Adam, which is Dwayne Johnson’s foray into superhero films, is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed Johnson’s Disney film Jungle Cruise. The film will mark the live-action debut of Justice Society of America, the precursor to the Justice League in DC Comics. Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the villain in the movie. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29.

One of the biggest upcoming DC movies, The Flash is being directed by Andy Muschietti, who is better known for his horror films like Mama and Stephen King’s It. Written by Birds of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, it will take inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline in comics. In that, Barry goes back in time to undo his mother’s death, but this results in unexpected consequences. The Flash is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings back Jason Momoa in the role of half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Mera, Orm or Ocean Master, King Nereus, and Black Manta. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to script the project. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all set to be released on December 16, 2022.