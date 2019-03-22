DC movie The Batman to go on floors in December 2019

The Batman, Matt Reeves’s upcoming movie on one of DC’s most popular superheroes, is slated to begin production later this year in December. The information comes from Production Weekly, a publication that tracks production data for TV shows and films.

The Batman will not have Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader. The actor formally admitted to hanging up the cape and the cowl earlier this year. It is said that a younger actor will take up the mantle instead. Reeves is also writing the script.

The Batman is perhaps the superhero with most TV and film adaptations. Reeves, known for War for the Planet of the Apes, had described his take on the character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt Reeves said, “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

He added, “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves also said that the film will have a “Rogues Gallery”, indicating there will be two or more villains. Batman is known for his colourful, maniacal bad guys, and there is a veritable treasure trove for the director to mine from.

The Batman is slated for a June 25, 2021 release date.