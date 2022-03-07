DC League of Super-Pets ‘Batman’ trailer: Keanu Reeves is the Dark Knight in this delightful movie

Since Batman is hogging all the limelight right now, the upcoming animated superhero (or superpets) movie, DC League of Super-Pets, has released a new Batman-centric trailer. None other than Keanu Reeves, he of Matrix and John Wick movies, is voicing the Caped Crusader.

Reeves’ deep voice translates to Batman surprisingly well. The trailer begins with Danny Elfman’s Batman theme (from Tim Burton movies) playing. Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound (voiced by Kevin Hart), the superhero’s eventual pet, are engaged in a conversation, perhaps their first.

Both are talking about their, um, difficult childhoods (“traumatic puppyhood” in Ace’s case). They talk about how they both have steeled themselves and no one’s getting past their emotional impenetrable defences.

And suddenly Ace is licking Bat’s face, the latter laughing in delight. It is that kind of film. It shows a welcome lighter side of the DC universe, and we cannot wait.

DC League of Super-Pets has the Justice League being captured by Lex Luthor, and it is up to their pets, a hound, a Labrador Retriever, a turtle, a potbellied pig, a squirrel, to save the world.

Dwayne Johnson, who will make his live-action debut with Black Adam later this year, voices Krypto the Super-Dog, the pet of Superman with similar abilities.

The official synopsis reads, “In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.”

Directed by Jared Stern and co-written by Stern and John Whittington, DC League of Super-Pets releases on May 20, 2022.