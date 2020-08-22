DC FanDome: What to expect from DC fan event

DC Fandome will be a superhero extravaganza which will see the unveiling of news, footage, trailers, as well as panels in which cast members will interact with fans.

DC FanDome is an event dedicated to those who swear by DC Comics characters and media like comics, TV shows, movies and video-games based on them. The event, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, will be virtual so fans can tune in right from their homes.

The event, organised by Warner Bros, will be a superhero extravaganza, which will see the unveiling of news, footage, trailers, as well as panels in which cast members will interact with fans.

FanDome will be held in two parts. One will go on for 24 hours starting from 10:30 pm (Indian time) on August 22 and the second will be held on September 12.

Here are the panels you should keep an eye out for.

The Batman

One of the most high-profile upcoming projects from the DC stables, Matt Reeves directorial The Batman will star Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The cast is stacked with huge names. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrel play supporting roles. You can expect an exciting panel.

Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder will attend the event to give a glimpse into his upcoming cut of the Justice League. Well, a bigger glimpse than what we have already seen. Snyder Cut of Justice League will be the version Zack Snyder was making before he had to leave the film due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, took over his duties and the released movie was said to be more Whedon’s than Snyder’s.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Zachary Levi starrer Shazam!, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie instead to give him room to develop more. Black Adam is a fan-favourite among DC Comics fans. In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage. In Shazam!, it was Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) who ended up being the primary villain. In the dedicated panel, Dwayne Johnson will reveal more about the film.

The Suicide Squad

So @Flula is one of my favorite people I’ve met doing #TheSuicideSquad. He made this incredible behind-the-scenes remix of our upcoming panel for #DCFanDome this Saturday. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/yr96hncBRb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 19, 2020

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the 2016 film Suicide Squad, the critically reviled but commercially successful film helmed by David Ayer. Only Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprise their roles from the original film. David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and Steve Agee join the franchise. Gunn and cast members will join a dedicated panel to discuss the film. You can expect first footage from this much-awaited anti-hero team up movie during the panel.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will be unveiled at the DC Fandome. Gal Gadot returns as the Princess of Themyscira in this 80s set sequel of the immensely successful Wonder Woman, and strangely Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back as well (we do not know how). Patty Jenkins is directing this one too, and Kristen Wiig plays the role of Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s arch villain in comics. Pedro Pascal is cast as Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright too will be seen in flashbacks as Antiope.

The Flash

After much fuss, The Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller, was confirmed. It filmmaker Andy Muschietti will direct the film. Christina Hodson, known for DC’s own Birds of Prey and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is penning the script. What’s more, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will don the roles of Batman in the film. If you like all that, you might not want to miss this panel.

Talking about about Batfleck, Muschietti told Vanity Fair, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

