DC FanDome: All the teasers, trailers and reveals

The DC FanDome, organised by Warner Bros, has revealed numerous surprises, trailers, teasers, promos, concept art, and news for its upcoming movies, TV shows, video-games and so on.
All in all, the virtual convention was a great day for DC fans around the world. We saw content related to upcoming high-profile projects like Justice League Snyder Cut, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, The Suicide Squad among others.
1. The Batman
2. Wonder Woman 1984
3. The Suicide Squad
Did I say final treat? I suppose I was mistaken because I just got this alternate #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad poster. Can you spot the differences?? 😁 pic.twitter.com/0nelUMiB77
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020
#TheSuicideSquad Who’s Who, Pt 1:@idriselba is #Bloodsport#MargotRobbie is #HarleyQuinn@seangunn is #Weasel#PeteDavidson is #Blackguard pic.twitter.com/Pea9PYoxql
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020
4. Snyder Cut
5. The Flash
From #DCFanDome Hall of Heroes – check out Barry Allen’s new suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/gSQghQmrEF
— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 23, 2020
6. Black Adam
7. Shazam
BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of the #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️
— DC (@DCComics) August 22, 2020
Happy watching!
