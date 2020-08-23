DC FanDome: All the teasers, trailers and reveals

Here are all the trailers, clips, promos and everything revealed during DC Fandome.

The DC FanDome, organised by Warner Bros, has revealed numerous surprises, trailers, teasers, promos, concept art, and news for its upcoming movies, TV shows, video-games and so on.

All in all, the virtual convention was a great day for DC fans around the world. We saw content related to upcoming high-profile projects like Justice League Snyder Cut, The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, The Suicide Squad among others.

1. The Batman

Also Read | The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson is a haunted Caped Crusader in this DC film

2. Wonder Woman 1984

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer: Gal Gadot’s superhero takes on the Cheetah in this dazzling video

3. The Suicide Squad

Did I say final treat? I suppose I was mistaken because I just got this alternate #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad poster. Can you spot the differences?? 😁 pic.twitter.com/0nelUMiB77 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

Also Read | The Suicide Squad: All characters and behind-the-scene clip from James Gunn’s DC movie

4. Snyder Cut

Also Read | Justice League Snyder Cut teaser: Zack Snyder’s version of DC movie doesn’t impress

5. The Flash

From #DCFanDome Hall of Heroes – check out Barry Allen’s new suit in #TheFlash movie! pic.twitter.com/gSQghQmrEF — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 23, 2020

Also Read | The Flash first look: Ezra Miller’s speedster teams up with Michael Keaton’s Batman

6. Black Adam

7. Shazam

BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of the #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️ — DC (@DCComics) August 22, 2020

Also Read | Shazam! sequel titled Fury of the Gods

Happy watching!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd