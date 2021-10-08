DC FanDome 2021 trailer: Fan event to showcase new footage from The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam and more

A trailer for DC FanDome, celebration of all things DC, was unveiled on Thursday. The first edition of the event, which is dedicated to fans, took place last year and was a roaring success.

The trailer promises numerous surprises, trailers, teasers, promos, concept art, and news for its upcoming movies, TV shows, video-games and so on.

Related read | Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first look: Jason Momoa gets a stealthy new costume in this DC sequel

We know we will get trailers or new footage for the biggest upcoming DC movies like The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam. Cast members of the other TV shows and movies will also reveal new content for DC fans.

Every since Marvel Cinematic Universe came into existence, DCEU has played catch-up, but the future (and recent past) of DC movies looks bright. The higher-ups seem to have finally grasped that creating a unified cinematic universe does not always work. That is why DCEU is now divided into smaller self-contained universes that can crossover with each other.

The Batman is a reboot of the franchise. The Robert Pattinson-starrer is directed by Matt Reeves and penned by Revees and Peter Craig. Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

Reeves had earlier said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet in movies. But apart from that, we have no information yet as to which comic the film will adapt — if indeed it will be a direct adaptation.

The Flash, meanwhile, will introduce the multiverse in DCEU. The speedster superhero goes back in time to save his dead mother but instead ends up in a different, war torn past that was the result of his actions. Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the movie, as will Michael Keaton. Additionally, Sasha Calle will play Supergirl.

Black Adam will introduce Dwayne Johnson to comic-book movies. While he is an all out villain in DC Comics and an arch-enemy of Shazam!, in DCEU, he will be more like an anti-hero.

All in all, DC FanDome looks like an unmissable event for DC fans. It will stream live on October 17 at 10:30 pm (as per Indian time).