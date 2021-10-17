DC FanDome 2021: From The Batman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash to Aquaman 2, the biggest trailers and announcements

DC FanDome 2021, which was the returning global virtual fan event, dished out much joy to eager fans. The trailers for Matt Reeves’ The Batman with Robert Pattinson was released and we got a glimpse at the first look at Peacemaker series, featuring John Cena, from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn. There was also a teaser for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which has Pierce Brosnan and Noah Centineo. Moreover, it turns out that The Flash film, starring Ezra Miller is finally seeing the light of day. The film features Michael Keaton as well. Of course, those who are interested in the television shows, there were sneak-peeks for The Flash Season 8, Stargirl Season 2, along with Superman & Lois Season 2.

Here are some of the most-awaited trailers and announcements from DC FanDome 2021.

The Batman

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

The newest trailer for The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson, released and promises to be the most brutal, stark version of the caped crusader that we’ve ever seen before. The film hits the screens on March 4, 2022.

The Flash

Ezra Miller’s The Flash is finally out of the woods that 2017’s film Justice League banished him into. The film teases the existence of the Multiverse, and we get a glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Black Adam

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

The film features Dwayne Johnson as the popular DC anti-hero, along with Noah Centineo as The Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. It will release on July 29, 2022.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa shared a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the first major DC Extended Universe superhero sequel since last year’s Wonder Woman 1984. The teaser primarily features director James Wan’s take on the film’s shooting and the overall vision of the Aquaman franchise.

Shazam 2: First look

Zachary Levi shared the first look at Shazam! Fury of The Gods, where Helen Mirren looks as poised as a goddess. The sequel promises to be bigger than ever, and will explore different kinds of realms. Lucy Liu is there in costume too.

The film will release on June 2, 2023.