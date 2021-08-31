DC Fandome 2021 lineup includes new The Batman trailer, first look of Black Adam

Warner Bros on Tuesday revealed what fans can expect from their second annual virtual streaming event DC FanDome on October 16. The event will take place at DCFanDome.com, but also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

On the film front, Warner Bros Pictures will present an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, first look of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at the Aquaman and Shazam sequels.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its-kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement to Deadline.

The television wing of WB will present a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth. There will also be a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons and a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Streaming service HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming Warner Bros TV series Peacemaker from James Gunn and limited event series DMZ. The streamer is also debuting more surprises and sneak peeks from their upcoming shows.



A special kid-friendly experience will also be launched on the same day at DCKidsFanDome.com.