Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

A man dressed as Batman looks up towards the Batman signal projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, September 21, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

It’s no joker. The night is lighting up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

It’s lighting up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

