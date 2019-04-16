DC’s Birds of Prey movie wraps filming

One of the most-awaited DC movies, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) just wrapped filming.

The news comes from the Instagram account of Margot Robbie’s production banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

The film is being directed by Cathy Yan and features an ensemble cast with actors like Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor.

Robbie reprises her role of Harley Quinn from 2016’s Suicide Squad. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, play the roles of Black Canary and Huntress, respectively. Birds of Prey usually consists of Batgirl too, but this does not seem like the case here.

Ella Jay Basco plays Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor is Black Mask, the villain. According to plot details, Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary and Huntress to protect Cassandra Cain from Black Mask, a crime lord of Gotham City.

A teaser was released in January earlier this year, showcasing the major characters in quick flashes. This film looks totally weird, but in a good way. Since Harley Quinn was one thing almost everybody loved, this film also has a ready-made audience.

Also, it will have little, if any, connection with the larger DC Extended Universe. Future DC movies are confirmed to be part of independent franchises.

Birds of Prey is scheduled for release on February 7, 2020.