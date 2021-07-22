DC’s Batgirl movie finds its heroine in In the Heights’s Leslie Grace

It is not known yet whether Batman or any other DC superheroes will make an appearance in the Batgirl movie. (Photo: Warner Bros and NetherRealm Studios)

Warner Bros and DC Films have found their Batgirl in singer-actor Leslie Grace, reported Deadline. Leslie recently found fame and acclaim thanks to her performance in her debut film In the Heights, Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of eponymous stage musical.

Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson were also in the race for the role.

Also Read | Bad Boys for Life directors to helm Batgirl movie for Warner Bros

Grace expressed happiness for clinching the role. On Twitter, she wrote, “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

Batgirl, which is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, has had a difficult road to production. At one point Joss Whedon, who finished 2017’s DC team-up Justice League, was attached to direct. But he stepped down due to reasons not made public.

Batgirl was also supposed to appear in the Birds of Prey movie, as she is an important part of the team, but was later given her own movie.

Christina Hodson, known for writing 2016 psychological thriller Shut In and Transformer spinoff Bumblebee, has penned the script.

There have been many Batgirls in DC Comics’ history, but the most famous is Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Deadline reports that the film will be based on this version.

It is not known yet whether Batman or any other DC superheroes will make an appearance.