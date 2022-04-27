Stranger Things star David Harbour to star in Cooper Raiff’s The Trashers

Hollywood star David Harbour will play the lead role in filmmaker Cooper Raiff’s upcoming film The Trashers. Raiff, best known for directing the Dakota Johnson-starrer Cha Cha Real Smooth, will direct from a script by Adam R Perlman with current revisions by Raiff, reported Deadline.

The movie will chronicle the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (Harbour), a Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family (which has been cited as an inspiration for The Sopranos).

In 2004, Galante bought the city’s minor-league hockey team and assigned his teenage son to run it. The team gained notoriety for their rough and violent style of play but also developed a wide fan base as they started to win more and more games. The team’s success and fame all came to an abrupt end with Galante’s arrest on 72 criminal charges.

The project will be produced by Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films. Perlman will executive produce the movie along with Micah Green, Dan Steinman, Dan Friedkin and Jon Wertheim.

Harbour’s recent credits include Black Widow, HBO’s No Sudden Move and Netflix’s Extraction.

He will next appear in Legendary’s We Have a Ghost and Universal Pictures’ Violent Night as well as the fourth season of his hit Netflix show Stranger Things.