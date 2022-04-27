scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Stranger Things star David Harbour to star in Cooper Raiff’s The Trashers

The Trashers will chronicle the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (David Harbour), a Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
April 27, 2022 7:30:36 am
David HarbourDavid Harbour will next be seen in We Have a Ghost. (Photo: dkharbour/Instagram)

Hollywood star David Harbour will play the lead role in filmmaker Cooper Raiff’s upcoming film The Trashers. Raiff, best known for directing the Dakota Johnson-starrer Cha Cha Real Smooth, will direct from a script by Adam R Perlman with current revisions by Raiff, reported Deadline.

The movie will chronicle the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (Harbour), a Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family (which has been cited as an inspiration for The Sopranos).

Also read |When Robert Downey Jr met ‘real-life Tony Stark’ Elon Musk ahead of Iron Man: A list of film and TV cameos of Twitter’s new owner

In 2004, Galante bought the city’s minor-league hockey team and assigned his teenage son to run it. The team gained notoriety for their rough and violent style of play but also developed a wide fan base as they started to win more and more games. The team’s success and fame all came to an abrupt end with Galante’s arrest on 72 criminal charges.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The project will be produced by Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films. Perlman will executive produce the movie along with Micah Green, Dan Steinman, Dan Friedkin and Jon Wertheim.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Harbour’s recent credits include Black Widow, HBO’s No Sudden Move and Netflix’s Extraction.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bribery a...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bribery a...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
More Premium Stories

He will next appear in Legendary’s We Have a Ghost and Universal Pictures’ Violent Night as well as the fourth season of his hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement