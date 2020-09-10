David Harbour ties the knot with Lily Allen

David Harbour married Lilly Allen in Las Vegas on Monday. (Photo: Instagram/davidharbour)

Stranger Things star David Harbour tied the knot with singer Lily Allen in a private ceremony on Monday in Las Vegas. Harbour on Thursday took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding ceremony.

Sharing images of himself and Allen, Harbour wrote, “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

David Harbour with wife Lilly Allen and her daughter. (Photo: Instagram/davidharbour) David Harbour with wife Lilly Allen and her daughter. (Photo: Instagram/davidharbour)

While this is Lily Allen’s second marriage (she was earlier married to Sam Cooper, with whom she has two daughters), David Harbour said ‘I do’ for the first time. He was earlier said to be dating Fantastic Beasts actor Alison Sudol.

On the work front, Harbour was last seen in the Netflix movie Extraction. He is currently awaiting the release of MCU movie Black Widow.

