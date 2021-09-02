David Harbour on the ‘horrible coincidence’ of ending up in Russia in Black Widow and Stranger Things

David Harbour, who became known throughout the world for playing the role of police chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, makes his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow. He essays the role of Red Guardian in the movie, Soviet Union’s equivalent of Captain America, a Super Soldier and father-figure to Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh’s Yelena.

Interestingly, Hopper, in the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, has ended up in Russia after the events of last season’s finale. It was about time he was made an honorary Russian citizen.

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harbour expressed his thoughts. He said, “It’s just a horrible coincidence that I’ve had to pay for… for a year there’s been internet trolling about how Hopper wound up in Russia and then found some super-suit and became the Red Guardian. It’s just a very funny coincidence.”

He also explained how he did his best to ensure that he essayed both characters differently, starting from their appearances. “The funny thing is we we tried to make them very different as a result of that. Alexie has long hair and beard and in Stranger Things [season 4], I wound up shaving all of this (points at his hair) and having a totally different look. But yeah, it’s a weird, weird coincidence,” he said.

Black Widow will release in India on September 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar.