David Fincher initially wanted Kevin Spacey and Jodie Foster in Mank

David Fincher has revealed that in his original version of the film Mank, he wanted Kevin Spacey and Jodie Foster in the roles of Herman J. Mankiewicz and Marion Davies, respectively.

Mank, a biographical drama, revolves around Mankiewicz , who wrote the first draft of what became the iconic 1941 movie Citizen Kane.

Mank’s story is about Mankiewicz’s clashes with the film’s producer and director Orson Welles as to who deserved the credit for Citizen Kane’s script. The matter is still debated.

Mank’s script was penned by David’s father Jack Fincher, and the film was supposed to be released in 1997, but it was not to be. The director revealed that the studio got cold feet “because of all kinds of truly stupid boilerplate stuff involving output deals in Central America. We would have had to have shot the film in color and then corrected it and do a black-and-white version. It completely fell apart.”



Meanwhile, Mank, which is Fincher’s first film since 2014’s Gone Girl, has received rave reviews, scoring 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right.”

Mank will stream on Netflix from December 4.

