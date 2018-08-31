David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino cast same actor to play serial killer Charles Manson

According to reports, Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson in both the dramas According to reports, Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson in both the dramas

Academy-award winning director Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been generating quite the buzz. A recent report by Collider says that Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as serial killer Charles Manson in the film. What is quite interesting and most likely a happy coincidence is that Damon has been cast as Manson in David Fincher’s Mindhunter Season 2 as well.

According to reports, while Damon will portray the 1969 Manson in the Tarantino drama, he will be playing the 80s version of the man in the Netflix series. The second season of the show revolves around the infamous Atlanta Child Murders that happened over the period of 1979-1981.

While Tarantino was the first to announce the casting of his film, Damon was reportedly cast as Manson in the David Fincher show much earlier. Now it remains to be seen whether the show or the movie will make its way to the screen first. While Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on July 26, 2019, Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the second season of critically-acclaimed Mindhunter.

The first season of Mindhunter had released in October 2017, and both Fincher and Netflix will reportedly try for a fall release next year. Needless to add, it will be interesting to see Damon portray the same man in different eras.

