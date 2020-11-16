David Fincher calls Joker a ‘betrayal of the mentally ill’

David Fincher's Mank will begin streaming on Netflix on December 4.(Photo: Reuters/Warner Bros)

Director David Fincher, whose Mank releases next month, has come down hard on Todd Phillips’ Joker. The film was an origin story of one of the most popular villains in pop culture.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Fincher said, “Nobody would have thought they had a shot at a giant hit with Joker had The Dark Knight not been as massive as it was. I don’t think anyone would have looked at that material and thought, ‘Yeah, let’s take Travis Bickle and Rupert Pupkin and conflate them, then trap him in a betrayal of the mentally ill, and trot it out for a billion dollars.’”

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer was made on a budget of about 55 million dollars, and went on to collect 1.07 billion dollars.

The film also generated a lot of controversy, as some critics claimed the film aimed to humanise American real-life gun-toting mass murderers. And indeed, many also condemned the stigmatisation of mental illness in the film.

Joker, however, ended up receiving mostly positive reviews.

David Fincher’s Mank, starring Gary Oldman in the lead role, is his first film since 2014’s Gone Girl. It will begin streaming on Netflix on December 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd