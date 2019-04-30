David Dastmalchian to play Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad reboot

David Dastmalchian, who appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man movies as ex-criminal Kurt, will play the role of Batman villain Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad.

Advertising

Yes, that’s the name. Batman has by far the biggest rogues gallery, and Polka-Dot Man is a really obscure bad guy. Like his name suggests, he wears a costume with a spotted pattern. He conceals a variety of weapons in his costume using those dots.

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the Suicide Squad franchise. Idris Elba will lead the cast in a yet-undisclosed lead role. Viola Davis is going to return as Amanda Waller, who brought the squad of baddies together and so is Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn.

Jai Courtney will be back as Captain Boomerang as well.

Advertising

The Suicide Squad is right up James Gunn’s alley with the franchise’s colourful, weirdo characters and absurdist humour. Gunn was hired by Warner Bros soon after he was fired by Disney from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Now, he has been hired back by Disney as well and he will continue the work he began on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The movie is in the pre-production phase right now. Gunn expressed his excitement about working on the movie to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I am in pre-production on The Suicide Squad, which I am enormously excited about.”