Sunday, July 12, 2020
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is engaged to actor Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posted the news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday.

By: AP | London | Updated: July 12, 2020 10:32:12 am
brooklyn beckham with david and victoria beckham Brooklyn’s mother and fashion designer Victoria Beckham congratulated the couple on Instagram. (Photos: Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actor Nicola Peltz have announced they’re engaged.

Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham, 21, wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

They posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing — he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress.

Nicola Peltz, 25, said in her post, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying “we could not be happier” that the couple is getting married.

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children. Peltz’s film credits include The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

