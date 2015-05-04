Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

David Ayer releases the first look of ‘Suicide Squad’ cast

'Suicide Squad' first look portrays the assembled actors in their super villain avatars.

Written by Dimpal Bajwa , Edited by Sarika Sharma | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2015 5:07:18 pm
suicide squad The first look of the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Suicide Squad’ has been released by the director, David Ayer on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

The first look of the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Suicide Squad‘ has been released by the director, David Ayer on Twitter. The picture portrays the assembled actors in their super villain avatars. With the actors in their respective costumes, one can now be sure about the actors and their roles in the film.

Acquainting the fans with the cast, Ayer posted on Twitter:

Earlier, Jared Leto‘s look was also revealed as The Joker by David Ayer.

The movie, which is due to release on August 5, 2016, will feature a gang of DC comics super-villains who have been employed by the US government.

‘Suicide Squad’ also features Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Cara Delevingne among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now