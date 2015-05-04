David Ayer releases the first look of ‘Suicide Squad’ cast

The first look of the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Suicide Squad’ has been released by the director, David Ayer on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The first look of the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Suicide Squad‘ has been released by the director, David Ayer on Twitter. The picture portrays the assembled actors in their super villain avatars. With the actors in their respective costumes, one can now be sure about the actors and their roles in the film.

Acquainting the fans with the cast, Ayer posted on Twitter:

Earlier, Jared Leto‘s look was also revealed as The Joker by David Ayer.

The movie, which is due to release on August 5, 2016, will feature a gang of DC comics super-villains who have been employed by the US government.

‘Suicide Squad’ also features Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Cara Delevingne among others.

