Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars shows ‘he is as ugly as the rest of us’

Standup comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle came together for a gig in Liverpool, England. During their performance, Chappelle brought up Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars.

Chappelle began by asking Rock, “Did that s*** hurt?” Chris exclaimed, “Goddam right… the mother***** hit me over a bulls*** joke – the nicest joke I ever told.” On this, Chappelle said, “A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” and then went on to talk briefly about Smith’s youth in Philadelphia. The Telegraph quoted Chappelle as saying, “Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

He said that Smith’s mask of a good man came off after he slapped Rock over a joke. Chappelle said, “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.”

At the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. The joke left Smith infuriated and he got up from his seat and slapped Rock. “Oh, wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. Wow, dude. It was a GI Jane joke,” Rock said.

Later in the evening, Smith won the Academy Award for best actor for King Richard.