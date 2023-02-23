scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Dave Bautista’s My Spy to get a sequel

Peter Segal is returning to direct the sequel. The story of My Spy: The Eternal City will now show a teenage Sophie enlisting JJ (Dave Bautista) to chaperone her school choir's trip to Italy, where they become embroiled in an international terrorist plot.

Actor Dave BautistaDave Bautista poses for the photographers at the premiere of Knock at the Cabin. (Photo: davebautista/Instagram)
Hollywood star Dave Bautista‘s 2020 action-comedy My Spy is getting a sequel. The film, titled My Spy: The Eternal City, is slated to begin production later this month. Actors Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, Nicola Correia-Damude, Noah Dalton Danby and Devere Rogers are joining the sequel.

Returning stars include Bautista as CIA operative JJ, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong, according to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the first film revolved around Bautista’s JJ, who is tasked with monitoring a young girl, Sophie (Coleman), and her widowed mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who are on the run from her international terrorist brother-in-law (Greg Bryk). After Sophie discovers JJ is a spy, she forces him to ply his spycraft to her benefit.

Also Read |‘Am I that unattractive?’: Dave Bautista wonders why he doesn’t get cast in romantic films

Peter Segal is returning to direct the sequel. The story will now show a teenage Sophie enlisting JJ to chaperone her school choir’s trip to Italy, where they become embroiled in an international terrorist plot.

The film is based on a story by Segal, with Jon and Erich Hoeber penning the script and Segal revising it. “We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers — along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner via Good Fear Content are the producers of the film. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will also produce via Dogbone Entertainment, with Segal, Robert Simonds and Gigi Pritzker producing via Madison Wells.

“Having Anna, Craig and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy gods,” Segal said.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:34 IST
