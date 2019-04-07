Dave Bautista joins Zack Snyder’s zombie Netflix film Army of the Dead

WWE star and actor Dave Bautista has joined the cast of Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead, Deadline reported. The film marks Snyder’s returns to movies after disastrous Justice League of 2017.

Army of the Dead has a reported budget of 70 million dollars and is described as a zombie heist film. Shay Hatten and Snyder have scripted the film which is set in a zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas. A man assembles a group of survivors to attempt the greatest heist ever attempted by getting into a quarantined zone.

Snyder is producing with his wife Deborah Snyder.

Snyder is no stranger to the zombie genre. He, in fact, began his career with Dawn of the Dead, a 2004 film that was a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 film of the same name. The movie was critically acclaimed and was also a box office success.

Snyder has been away from the limelight for quite a while now. He had to leave Justice League midway through production due to his daughter’s suicide. The movie was heavily reshot after his exit, swelling already steep budget to a reported 350 million dollars.

The film could earn only around 650 million dollars, which was way less than what was needed just to break even.

Bautista, meanwhile, will likely appear in Avengers: Endgame, even though his character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. He will also star in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collaborating with the returning director James Gunn. He is also a part of Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming multi-starrer film.