scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

‘Am I that unattractive?’: Dave Bautista wonders why he doesn’t get cast in romantic films

Expressing his wish to do a romantic comedy, Dave Bautista said, "It's just never come my way. I've never had the offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I'll just keep searching."

Dave BautistaDave Bautista poses for the photographers at the New York premiere of Knock At The Cabin. (Photo: KnockAtTheCabin/Twitter)
Listen to this article
‘Am I that unattractive?’: Dave Bautista wonders why he doesn’t get cast in romantic films
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista would love to do a romantic comedy, but he never got a chance. The actor broke out after appearing as a part of the ensemble cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He also appeared in Blade Runner 2049, Spectre, and Dune.

He recently told Page Six, “I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead. I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?” “I don’t know,” Bautista added. “It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had the offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

Bautista will be next seen in M Night Shyamalan’s horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin. The actor stars as Leonard, a man plagued by visions that have convinced him the world is set to end.

Also Read |Dave Bautista expresses ‘relief’ over MCU exit as Drax, says “It wasn’t all pleasant”

Later this year, Bautista will return to comic book movies and sci-fi tentpoles with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Dune Part II.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

The actor recently revealed that he’s moved on from trying to play the Batman villain Bane despite telling Warner Bros. a couple of years ago that they should give him the role.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I have had conversations with [new DC Studios boss] James Gunn about that,” Bautista said, “but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that. For the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that.”

According to Page Six, Bautista further added, “I don’t think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don’t know if I could handle the physical part, and I don’t think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don’t know if I’d be that guy.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:06 IST
Next Story

Zuckerberg says Meta to cut some middle-management layers

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close