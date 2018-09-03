Dave Bautista might not return as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, says he isn’t sure of working with Disney

Dave Bautista last made an appearance as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War this year. Dave Bautista last made an appearance as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War this year.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe, might not return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As much as it has left MCU fans disappointed, the wrestler-turned-actor hinted that even if the third installment in the franchise gets made, his return is uncertain.

During his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Dave spoke about the future of Guardians in the MCU. He said, “It’s a bitter-sweet conversation. No it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.”

“They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney,” he added in the same interview.

Dave Bautista’s comment comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between Disney and Marvel, in the light of director James Gunn being fired from the project after old offensive tweets resurfaced online.

The Guardians of the Galaxy in one of the posters of the second film in the franchise. The Guardians of the Galaxy in one of the posters of the second film in the franchise.

In the old tweets, screenshots of which are available online, the 51-year-old filmmaker cracked crude jokes dealing with paedophilia and rape. James’ tweets, which ranged from 2009 through 2012, were shared by The Daily Caller, igniting the whole controversy.

After Disney fired him, the director also issued a statement where he “regretted” the tweets and stressed that “they don’t reflect the person I am today”. All of this happened when James had already written the first draft of the script for the third film, which was scheduled to begin shooting in Atlanta in the fall for a 2020 release date.

Dave Bautista was the first one from the Guardians team to come to the director’s defense. He claimed the unearthing of Gunn’s old tweets was a “cyber-attack”.

The cast of Guardians of The Galaxy shared an open letter supporting director James Gunn. The cast of Guardians of The Galaxy shared an open letter supporting director James Gunn.

Dave was soon joined by the remaining cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Sean Gunn, all of whom signed an open letter in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement.

Also read | Guardians of the Galaxy cast rallies behind James Gunn

Reports claim that Disney has refused to budge and is instead planning to hire another director to take over the Guardians franchise, whose first two films, helmed by James Gunn, have been superhits.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd