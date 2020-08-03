Dave Bautista: I tried my best to play Bane in The Batman

Dave Bautista currently plays the role of Drax the Destroyer in MCU. (Photo: Dave Bautista/Instagram) Dave Bautista currently plays the role of Drax the Destroyer in MCU. (Photo: Dave Bautista/Instagram)

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has said that he tried his best to be cast as Batman supervillain Bane in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, but did not succeed.

Responding to a fan who mentioned reading a speculative report about the actor’s casting, Bautista said, “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

Bautista plays the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Jack Black was also interested in the role of Penguin in The Batman and campaigned for it for years but lost it to Colin Farrell.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role of Bruce Wayne or Batman. The film also has a whole rogues gallery of well-known Batman villains. The usual suspects like Alfred and Gordon are also there.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, The Riddler, Penguin and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The film was initially scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021, but due to filming delay amid the coronavirus outbreak, it will now release on October 1, 2021.

