Toggle Menu
Never looked at Drax as a comedic character: Dave Bautistahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/dave-bautista-drax-marvel-avengers-endgame-5822577/

Never looked at Drax as a comedic character: Dave Bautista

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista said he was happy to see his character Drax coming back to life in Marvel's Avengers Endgame.

dave bautista as drax in avengers endgame
Dave Bautista says Avengers Endgame deserves all the success it is getting.

The professional wrestler-turned-actor praised the writers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the development of the part.

“I know Drax is a funny character, but I never looked at him as a comedic character at all. I play him very straightforward.

“I think it’s all in the writing. So I never play him broad. He’s very much a straight man, but at the same time, he’s very much a comedic role. He’s just incredibly salty and a little sarcastic, but in a funny way, I think,” Bautista told DigitalSpy.

The actor, who will next be seen in action-comedy Stuber, said he wanted to go for a more layered role post Avengers Endgame.

Advertising

“I guess I was after a comedic role, because I wanted my career to be well-rounded. So actually, after seeing what we’ve done, I’m confident I made (the right) decision. I’m very proud of this one,” he said.

Talking about Endgame, Bautista said he was happy that Drax came back to life in the Marvel tent-pole.

“I wasn’t sure what my fate was going to be, and so I was happy to see myself come back from the dust. But I was more overwhelmed with how good that film is.

“I think it’s a quality film. It was quick a task that the Russos took, wrapping up two years of storytelling, and I think, as a fan because I’m a performer, but as a fan, it really deserves all the success it’s getting,” the actor said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netflix pledges to cut down on smoking scenes
2 World Cup 2019 semi-finals: From Varun Dhawan to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrities cheer for India
3 People will remember Super 30 for a long time: Anand Kumar