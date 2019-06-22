Dave Bautista: Chris Hemsworth is a fun-loving Aussie

Wrestler and actor Dave Bautista, best known for playing the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy films, has spoken about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, possibly, being a part of the third film in the franchise. Thor was last seen leaving with the Guardians on their Benatar spaceship to search for Gamora (the 2014 one).

Bautista was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the Benatar is roomy enough to house those big personalties.

Bautista replied, “Yeah! Absolutely. If we can all do Infinity War and Endgame together… It was a who’s who there and there were no issues. It was pretty amazing to see. That’s a trickle-down thing. That comes from the top. Marvel set the tone for an environment, and that’s what the environment is. I think they take all those things into consideration when people are being hired, and it was incredible to see a who’s who of Hollywood, all interacting together in a very pleasant atmosphere.”

He added, “There were no egos; there was no ego-clashing or attitude. If there was, I didn’t witness it. I think Chris Hemsworth is a great guy; he’s a fun-loving Aussie. He is what you’d expect him to be. He’s very funny, pleasant and upbeat. He’s very social, so I think that would be a perfect fit to be honest with you. I think Hemsworth is hysterical.”

The first draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s script was finished by director James Gunn. But he was fired by Disney when his old offensive tweets were brought into light by American conservatives. He was reinstated by the studio in March this year.

Bautista was implacable in his support of the filmmaker in the meanwhile, even openly taunting Disney on social media. He will next be see in action-comedy Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani.

Directed by Michael Dowse, the film releases on July 12.