Dark Waters trailer: Mark Ruffalo bats for the environment

The trailer for Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo, is out. The film is the story of a defense attorney who gets to know the reality of the chemical company DuPont that he was previously defending.

As per the trailer, Ruffalo’s character unearths the reality of the company and how they have been poisoning 70,000 residents of a town through the water supply.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Bill Pullman and Tim Robbins in significant roles. Dark Waters is directed by Todd Haynes who has previously directed Carol, I’m Not There and Far from Heaven among more. The screenplay has been written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Dark Waters is based on the true story of Robert Bilott who fought against DuPont.

The film is staring to create Oscar buzz already and might become a serious contender at the upcoming Academy Awards. Just Mercy starring Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx is another film of the same genre that is in the running at the Oscars.

Dark Waters releases on November 22.