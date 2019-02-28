Dark Phoenix trailer: Is Mystique going to die in the new X-Men movie?

The second trailer of Dark Phoenix is out. Starring Sophie Turner as Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, we get a hint of the story in this trailer.

The X-Men have to fight against one of their own, Jean, to stop her. The trailer begins with Jean sobbing as she says, “Why did you make me do that?” Jean’s body is being controlled by two personalities here – her true self Jean and the dark side, Dark Phoenix. We then see her facing the X-Men. Mystique, played by Jennifer Lawrence, tries to bring out the humane side of Jean but looks like the dark side has complete control of her. What follows up makes it look like Dark Phoenix has possibly killed Mystique and Jean is left regretting it.

Watch the trailer of Dark Phoenix here:

In the trailer, we also see how Jean realises her new found powers. Charles Xavier, played by James McAvoy, admits that she might kill them all and he doesn’t know what to do. We also see flashes of Jean’s childhood. The X-Men are debating if they should kill Jean or try to save her from her own self.

In the first trailer that released a few months ago, we saw that after a mission in space went haywire, Jean came back as a changed person and now the X-Men have to band together to save Jean from herself.

Moving forward, X-Men will now be integrated into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and will fall under the supervision of Kevin Feige.

Written and directed by Simon Kinberg, Dark Phoenix releases on June 7.