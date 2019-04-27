Dark Phoenix is culmination of all X-Men films: Director Simon Kinberg

Filmmaker Simon Kinberg says the upcoming Dark Phoenix is the “culmination” of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise.

Advertising

Kinberg’s statement comes ahead of Fox Studios’ merger with Disney.

“The story just felt like it was the culmination of all (these X-Men films), and it felt appropriate that we would kill off one of the main characters,” the director told Entertainment Weekly.

Dark Phoenix will see the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) as her powers become dangerously out of control.

Advertising

Kinberg said he is only focused on finishing the last film and is not thinking about Disney taking over Fox.

“I’m thinking about delivering and finishing this movie the best we possibly can. And then taking a vacation,” he said.

Dark Phoenix will hit the theatres in June.