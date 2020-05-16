Danny Boyle to direct Michael B Jordon starrer Methuselah

Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B Jordan in Methuselah, a biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old. (Photo: Reuters) Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B Jordan in Methuselah, a biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old. (Photo: Reuters)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros project Methuselah.

According to Variety, Simon Beaufoy, who worked with Boyle on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, is in talks to rewrite the script.

Tony Gilroy wrote the previous draft off James Watkins’ treatment.

The script is based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old.

Jordan is producing the project through his Outlier Society label, along with Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Warner Bros is also considering to start a franchise with Methuselah.

Boyle’s last directorial venture was the Beatles movie Yesterday.

