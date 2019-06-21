Danny Boyle roots for Robert Pattinson as next James Bond

Filmmaker Danny Boyle believes British actor Robert Pattinson is most suitable to play suave spy James Bond.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said he was impressed by the Twilight star’s performance in Claire Denis’ sci-fi-movie High Life.

“It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond’,” the director said.

Boyle said Pattinson’s young age won’t an issue in his casting as the fictional British spy, created by Ian Fleming.

“He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Boyle was working on a script for Bond 25 when he and John Hodge were suddenly taken off the project, citing creative differences with the producers.

“I was with John and they didn’t really like what we were doing and so it’s far better to part company. What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted,” he said.

Daniel Craig is returning as the titular character for the upcoming movie to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The release of the film was recently pushed to April 8, 2020.