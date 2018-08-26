Danny Boyle reportedly quit Bond 25 after refusing to kill off James Bond

Danny Boyle was going to direct Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond. Danny Boyle was going to direct Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond.

Director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he “refused to kill off Daniel Craig’s 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film”. According to sources, Craig, who is said to be filming his final 007 movie, and producer Barbara Broccoli are believed to have wanted the Bond to die in a “spectacular finale”.

But Oscar-winner Boyle, known for films like Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea “ridiculous”, reports thesun.co.uk. A source said, “There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would be a final hurrah for Daniel, and leave fans hanging.

“It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment – either Bond hadn’t died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor. There were clashes over budget and there’s pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre. There are fears the film will be put back months and backroom staff are worried about where their next pay cheque is coming from.”

It was announced this week that Boyle had quit over “creative differences”. A tweet from the official account said, “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” along with a photo showing the iconic 007 logo.

Daniel Craig replaced Pierce Brosnan as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Craig was set to appear in his fifth and final film as the British spy James Bond.

